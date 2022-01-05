Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

