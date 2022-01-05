The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

