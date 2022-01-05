The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.25.
About The Bidvest Group
