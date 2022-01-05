The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

