The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

