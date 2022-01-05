The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $412.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $431.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

