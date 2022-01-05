The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,262. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

