The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 41.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.18.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

