The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $432,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

