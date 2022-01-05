The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 86,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the second quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

DIS stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $158.55. 224,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

