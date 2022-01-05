The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE WU opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

