The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. The9 shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 257,570 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in The9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth $838,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

