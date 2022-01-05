The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. The9 shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 257,570 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in The9 during the second quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

