TherapeuticsMD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,893 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the typical volume of 968 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,727,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,659,281. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.