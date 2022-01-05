Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $435,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $618.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

