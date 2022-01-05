TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,928,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

ROLL stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

