TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $41,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

