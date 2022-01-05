TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $52,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,579,508 shares of company stock worth $280,655,213. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

