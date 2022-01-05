TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Coupa Software worth $57,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $11,744,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

