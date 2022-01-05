Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

