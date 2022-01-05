Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

