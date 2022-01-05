Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$126.00 at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.83.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$113.84. 43,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,721. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$111.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.95. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$84.61 and a 52-week high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

