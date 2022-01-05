Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3,438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

