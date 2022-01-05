Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.0 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

