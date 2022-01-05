TPG, Inc. Plans $1 Billion IPO for January 13th (TPG)

TPG, Inc. (TPG) plans to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 33,900,000 shares at a price of $28.00-$31.00 per share.

In the last year, TPG, Inc. generated $5.4 billion in revenue and $2.3 billion in net income. TPG, Inc. has a market cap of $11.1 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Barclays Mizuho Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, MUFG and SMBC Nikko served as the underwriters for the IPO and AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, .R. Seelaus, Ramirez and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

TPG, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $109 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. (The company is changing its name to TPG, Inc., from TPG Partners, LLC.) We have built our firm through a 30-year history of successful innovation and organic growth, and we believe that we have delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns to our clients and established a premier investment business focused on the fastest-growing segments of both the alternative asset management industry and the global economy. We believe that we have a distinctive business approach as compared to other alternative asset managers and a diversified, innovative array of investment platforms that position us well to continue generating sustainable growth across our business. “.

TPG, Inc. was founded in 1992 and has 912 employees. The company is located at 301 Commerce Street, Suite 3300, Fort Worth, TX 76102, US and can be reached via phone at (817) 871-4000 or on the web at http://www.tpg.com/.

