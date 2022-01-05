Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

