TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.87

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 7965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.