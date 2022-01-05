Transcat, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

TRNS stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. Transcat has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

