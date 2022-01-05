TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 2,236,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.