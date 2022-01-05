Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,969 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

