Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

