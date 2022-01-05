Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

