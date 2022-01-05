Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

DCI opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

