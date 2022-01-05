Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.72 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

