Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

