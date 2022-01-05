Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 689 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.