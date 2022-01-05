Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

