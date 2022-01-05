Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $257,876.65 and approximately $3,710.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 53% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,475.97 or 0.99943125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00090070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00890566 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

