Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,304.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

