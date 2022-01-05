Truist Financial Corp Has $29.89 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

NYSE TRN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.