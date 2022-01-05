Truist Financial Corp Has $39.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

