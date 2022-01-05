Truist Financial Corp Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $386.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

