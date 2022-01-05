Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,092 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

