Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,109 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.