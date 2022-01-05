Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327,910 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.56% of SLM worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 210.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

