Truist Securities Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.46.
Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.71. 27,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,275. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
