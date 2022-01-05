Truist Securities Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.46.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.71. 27,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,275. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.