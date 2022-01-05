Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

