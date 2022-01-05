Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

