Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

