Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.