Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

