Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Financial Contrast

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mullen Automotive and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tucows has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Given Tucows’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.46 -$5.94 million ($0.66) -8.50 Tucows $311.20 million 2.86 $5.78 million $0.69 120.41

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tucows beats Mullen Automotive on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

